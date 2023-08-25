TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - Discloses $595.44K Position in Orange (EPA:ORA)

Fintel reports that TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 50,988.28K shares of Orange SA (EPA:ORA) valued at $595.44K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 47,345.78K shares, an increase of 7.69%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.90% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Orange is 12.89. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 25.90% from its latest reported closing price of 10.24.

The projected annual revenue for Orange is 43,988MM, an increase of 0.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 385 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orange. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORA is 0.47%, an increase of 18.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.66% to 259,020K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,302K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 215K shares, representing an increase of 99.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 8,389.21% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,712K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares, representing an increase of 99.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 7,889.14% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10,651K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,595K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 20.78% over the last quarter.

FSKLX - Fidelity SAI International Low Volatility Index Fund holds 8,272K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,155K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 20.87% over the last quarter.

EFAV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF holds 7,803K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,726K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 17.78% over the last quarter.

Orange Maintains 6.84% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.84%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

