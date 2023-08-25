TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - Discloses $459.86K Position in BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

Fintel reports that TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7,301.20K shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) valued at $459.86K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 6,511.50K shares, an increase of 12.13%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.90% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for BNP Paribas is 77.67. The forecasts range from a low of 61.61 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 32.90% from its latest reported closing price of 58.44.

The projected annual revenue for BNP Paribas is 49,280MM, an increase of 9.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 543 funds or institutions reporting positions in BNP Paribas. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNP is 0.73%, a decrease of 6.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.12% to 196,950K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 22,722K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,046K shares, representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNP by 1.74% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,573K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,107K shares, representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNP by 2.69% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 10,486K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,420K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNP by 3.79% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,464K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,149K shares, representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNP by 0.93% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,930K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,890K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNP by 7.48% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Maintains 6.67% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.67%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

