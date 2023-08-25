TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - Discloses $403.20K Position in Enel (MTA:ENEL)

Fintel reports that TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 59,905.67K shares of Enel SpA (MTA:ENEL) valued at $403.20K.

In the last filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 460 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enel. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 7.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENEL is 0.81%, an increase of 8.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.75% to 1,052,076K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 102,708K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102,574K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENEL by 16.34% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 59,643K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,227K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENEL by 5.81% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 43,762K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,325K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENEL by 14.49% over the last quarter.

CIVVX - Causeway International Value Fund - Investor Class holds 34,514K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,085K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENEL by 0.49% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 32,406K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,239K shares, representing a decrease of 5.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENEL by 1.70% over the last quarter.

