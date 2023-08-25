TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - Discloses $343.35K Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TWSE:2330)

Fintel reports that TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18,565.00K shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TWSE:2330) valued at $343.35K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 17,965.00K shares, an increase of 3.34%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 651 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2330 is 3.60%, an increase of 5.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.55% to 3,822,115K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 317,914K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 317,967K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2330 by 7.09% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 283,526K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 280,744K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2330 by 2.59% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 226,934K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 225,468K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2330 by 9.38% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 176,082K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 169,020K shares, representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2330 by 10.49% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 148,368K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 151,722K shares, representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2330 by 2.55% over the last quarter.

