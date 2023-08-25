TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - Discloses $307.07K Position in Samsung Electronics (KRX:005930)

Fintel reports that TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5,604.00K shares of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (KRX:005930) valued at $307.07K.

In the last filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 808 funds or institutions reporting positions in Samsung Electronics. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 3.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 005930 is 2.19%, an increase of 9.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.85% to 677,819K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 62,606K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,493K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 005930 by 0.90% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 43,963K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,871K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 005930 by 16.73% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 37,370K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,360K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 005930 by 4.42% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 22,303K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,689K shares, representing a decrease of 6.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 005930 by 4.23% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 20,312K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,149K shares, representing an increase of 5.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 005930 by 2.62% over the last quarter.

