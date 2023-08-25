TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - Discloses $296.84K Position in Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD)

Fintel reports that TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 315,984.52K shares of Vodafone Group PLC (LSE:VOD) valued at $296.84K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 263,842.92K shares, an increase of 19.76%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.51% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vodafone Group is 102.94. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $162.75. The average price target represents an increase of 43.51% from its latest reported closing price of 71.73.

The projected annual revenue for Vodafone Group is 46,755MM, an increase of 2.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 368 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vodafone Group. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 5.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VOD is 0.33%, a decrease of 3.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.88% to 2,835,671K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 311,810K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,157K shares, representing an increase of 93.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 3,648.51% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 181,163K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 188,816K shares, representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 3.17% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 140,042K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140,149K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 1.62% over the last quarter.

SVAAX - Federated Strategic Value Dividend Fund Shares holds 127,791K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 201,256K shares, representing a decrease of 57.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 42.99% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 82,230K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,586K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 0.11% over the last quarter.

