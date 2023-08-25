TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - Discloses $276.91K Position in Tesco (TSCO)

Fintel reports that TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 87,778.33K shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO) valued at $276.91K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 87,652.33K shares, an increase of 0.14%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.11% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tesco is 304.47. The forecasts range from a low of 237.35 to a high of $346.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.11% from its latest reported closing price of 251.40.

The projected annual revenue for Tesco is 66,327MM, an increase of 0.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 353 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tesco. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSCO is 0.35%, an increase of 2.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.19% to 926,459K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 95,595K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96,523K shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSCO by 15.36% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 55,542K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,794K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSCO by 12.21% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 52,309K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,796K shares, representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSCO by 9.06% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 39,400K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,359K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSCO by 13.75% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 38,675K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,859K shares, representing an increase of 15.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSCO by 5.31% over the last quarter.

