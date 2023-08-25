TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - Discloses $250.06K Position in Assicurazioni Generali (MTA:G)

Fintel reports that TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12,307.05K shares of Assicurazioni Generali SpA (MTA:G) valued at $250.06K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 14,347.85K shares, a decrease of 14.22%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 292 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assicurazioni Generali. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to G is 0.28%, a decrease of 5.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.50% to 107,699K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,908K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,916K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in G by 6.79% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 10,398K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,329K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in G by 4.51% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,960K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,928K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in G by 4.79% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,505K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,489K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in G by 4.53% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 2,909K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,794K shares, representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in G by 3.73% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.