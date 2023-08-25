TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - Discloses $247.90K Position in Glencore (GLEN)

Fintel reports that TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 43,913.60K shares of Glencore PLC (GLEN) valued at $247.90K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 40,061.20K shares, an increase of 9.62%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 564 funds or institutions reporting positions in Glencore. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLEN is 0.68%, a decrease of 12.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.66% to 2,396,854K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 219,684K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,882K shares, representing an increase of 77.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLEN by 337.89% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 193,475K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 169,401K shares, representing an increase of 12.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLEN by 7.45% over the last quarter.

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 167,965K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 152,269K shares, representing an increase of 9.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLEN by 6.40% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 166,881K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 169,633K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLEN by 13.17% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 96,904K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97,976K shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLEN by 20.93% over the last quarter.

