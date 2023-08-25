TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - Discloses $236.67K Position in Endesa (MADX:ELE)

Fintel reports that TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11,037.86K shares of Endesa SA (MADX:ELE) valued at $236.67K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 7,157.38K shares, an increase of 54.22%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 297 funds or institutions reporting positions in Endesa. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELE is 0.31%, an increase of 12.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.34% to 48,807K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,186K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,174K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELE by 12.99% over the last quarter.

HFQAX - Janus Henderson Global Equity Income Fund holds 3,202K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,974K shares, representing an increase of 38.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELE by 47.20% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,435K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,412K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELE by 7.77% over the last quarter.

TGVAX - Thornburg International Value Fund - holds 2,030K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AINTX - Ariel International Fund Investor Class holds 1,892K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,873K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELE by 1.46% over the last quarter.

