TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - Discloses $145.12K Position in Royal Dutch Shell (LSE:SHEL)

Fintel reports that TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,878.00K shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LSE:SHEL) valued at $145.12K.

In the last filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.44% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Royal Dutch Shell is 3,181.62. The forecasts range from a low of 2,424.00 to a high of $6,385.78. The average price target represents an increase of 34.44% from its latest reported closing price of 2,366.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Royal Dutch Shell is 367,695MM, an increase of 2.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 834 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royal Dutch Shell. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHEL is 1.40%, an increase of 1.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.63% to 700,434K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 46,231K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,811K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 8.16% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 37,750K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,616K shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 0.05% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 22,268K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,865K shares, representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 0.57% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 18,480K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,276K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 11.28% over the last quarter.

CIUEX - Six Circles International Unconstrained Equity Fund holds 16,736K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,288K shares, representing an increase of 8.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 10.48% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.