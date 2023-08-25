TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - Discloses $123.20K Position in BA. (LSE:BA.)

Fintel reports that TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10,465.10K shares of (LSE:BA.) valued at $123.20K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 10,030.10K shares, an increase of 4.34%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 553 funds or institutions reporting positions in BA.. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BA. is 0.59%, an increase of 4.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 765,559K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 128,646K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 127,910K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA. by 23.27% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 53,074K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 35,346K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 30,240K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 29,739K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,889K shares, representing an increase of 16.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA. by 14.35% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.