TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - Discloses $103.17K Position in Engie (EPA:ENGI)

Fintel reports that TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6,209.07K shares of Engie SA (EPA:ENGI) valued at $103.17K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 7,288.37K shares, a decrease of 14.81%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.04% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Engie is 18.07. The forecasts range from a low of 14.34 to a high of $22.26. The average price target represents an increase of 23.04% from its latest reported closing price of 14.69.

The projected annual revenue for Engie is 74,145MM, a decrease of 24.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 513 funds or institutions reporting positions in Engie. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENGI is 0.44%, an increase of 10.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.20% to 338,906K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 31,252K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,214K shares, representing an increase of 6.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENGI by 21.55% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 20,227K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,186K shares, representing an increase of 19.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENGI by 24.51% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 15,209K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,232K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENGI by 11.82% over the last quarter.

VGENX - Vanguard Energy Fund Investor Shares holds 14,339K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,910K shares, representing an increase of 9.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENGI by 29.41% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 14,107K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,484K shares, representing an increase of 4.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENGI by 10.94% over the last quarter.

Engie Maintains 9.53% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 9.53%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

