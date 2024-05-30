Tianyun International EGM Scheduled Amid Trading Suspension

Tianyun International Holdings Limited (HK:6836) has released an update.

Tianyun International Holdings Limited has announced that its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) will take place on June 21, 2024, with a share transfer registration deadline set for June 17, 2024, to determine shareholder voting eligibility. Additionally, the company’s shares will continue to be suspended from trading on the Stock Exchange, a measure that has been in effect since March 26, 2024, following a directive from the Securities and Futures Commission on April 12, 2024. Shareholders and potential investors are cautioned to be prudent in their dealings with the company’s securities during this period.

