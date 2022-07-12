Tianqi Lithium shares to fall 9.15% in Hong Kong debut

Contributors
Scott Murdoch Reuters
Donny Kwok Reuters
Published

Tianqi Lithium shares will fall 9.15% when the stock debuts on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Wednesday after it raised $1.71 billion in its listing, exchange data showed.

July 13 (Reuters) - Tianqi Lithium 9696.HK shares will fall 9.15% when the stock debuts on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Wednesday after it raised $1.71 billion in its listing, exchange data showed.

The shares are due to start trading at HK$74.50 ($9.49) each compared to the final price set of HK$82 following the deal's bookbuild last week.

($1 = 7.8497 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Donny Kwok in Hong Kong; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2843 6470;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters