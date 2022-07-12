Tianqi Lithium shares to fall 9.15% in Hong Kong debut

July 13 (Reuters) - Tianqi Lithium 9696.HK shares will fall 9.15% when the stock debuts on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Wednesday after it raised $1.71 billion in its listing, exchange data showed.

The shares are due to start trading at HK$74.50 ($9.49) each compared to the final price set of HK$82 following the deal's bookbuild last week.

($1 = 7.8497 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Donny Kwok in Hong Kong; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2843 6470;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.