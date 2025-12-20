Tianqi Lithium (SEHK:9696) Price Target Increased by 12.30% to 54.38

The average one-year price target for Tianqi Lithium (SEHK:9696) has been revised to HK$54.38 / share. This is an increase of 12.30% from the prior estimate of HK$48.42 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$24.70 to a high of HK$83.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.29% from the latest reported closing price of HK$49.76 / share.

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tianqi Lithium. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9696 is 0.34%, an increase of 0.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.95% to 6,145K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,765K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,493K shares , representing an increase of 15.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9696 by 66.23% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,373K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,102K shares , representing an increase of 19.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9696 by 66.87% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 475K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 460K shares , representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9696 by 39.59% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 363K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares , representing an increase of 45.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9696 by 151.76% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 327K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 257K shares , representing an increase of 21.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9696 by 72.54% over the last quarter.

