Tianqi Lithium says IGO to invest $1.4 bln in Australia unit

Dec 8 (Reuters) - China's Tianqi Lithium Corp 002466.SZ said on Tuesday that IGO Ltd IGO.AX would invest $1.4 billion and take a 49% interest in the Tianqi unit that holds a stake in the Greenbushes lithium mine in Australia.

Tianqi said in an exchange filing it would retain 51% in the unit, Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia, after the sale and would use the proceeds to repay the $1.2 billion principal on a loan taken out for an M&A deal as well as associated interest.

(Reporting by Tom Daly, editing by Louise Heavens)

