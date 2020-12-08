Tianqi Lithium says IGO to invest $1.4 bln in Australia unit

Tom Daly Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

China's Tianqi Lithium Corp said on Tuesday that IGO Ltd would invest $1.4 billion and take a 49% interest in the Tianqi unit that holds a stake in the Greenbushes lithium mine in Australia.

Tianqi said in an exchange filing it would retain 51% in the unit, Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia, after the sale and would use the proceeds to repay the $1.2 billion principal on a loan taken out for an M&A deal as well as associated interest.

