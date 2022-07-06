Tianqi Lithium prices Hong Kong shares to raise $1.71 bln - sources

Tianqi Lithium Corp had priced its shares at HK$82 ($10.45) each to raise $1.71 billion in its Hong Kong listing which is the largest in the city in 2022, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The sources could not be named as the information has not yet been made public.

Tianqi Lithium did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside normal business hours.

