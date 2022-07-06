Tianqi Lithium prices Hong Kong shares to raise $1.71 bln - sources

HONG KONG, July 6 (Reuters) - Tianqi Lithium Corp 002466.SZ had priced its shares at HK$82 ($10.45) each to raise $1.71 billion in its Hong Kong listing which is the largest in the city in 2022, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The sources could not be named as the information has not yet been made public.

Tianqi Lithium did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside normal business hours.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.