Tianqi Lithium pays interest on M&A loan, meeting condition for extension

Contributor
Tom Daly Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

China's Tianqi Lithium Corp said on Thursday it had paid the outstanding interest on a $1.88 billion loan used for an M&A deal in 2018, meeting a condition set by lenders for the extension of the loan repayment deadline.

Dec 10 (Reuters) - China's Tianqi Lithium Corp 002466.SZ said on Thursday it had paid the outstanding interest on a $1.88 billion loan used for an M&A deal in 2018, meeting a condition set by lenders for the extension of the loan repayment deadline.

Tianqi said last month it had to pay the interest by Dec. 10 in order for the deadline to be extended until Dec. 28. On Tuesday, it secured a $1.4 billion investment from IGO Ltd IGO.AX in its Australian operations, paving the way for a longer extension of the loan.

(Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((tom.daly@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 5669 2119;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters