Tianqi Lithium pays interest on M&A loan, meeting condition for extension

Dec 10 (Reuters) - China's Tianqi Lithium Corp 002466.SZ said on Thursday it had paid the outstanding interest on a $1.88 billion loan used for an M&A deal in 2018, meeting a condition set by lenders for the extension of the loan repayment deadline.

Tianqi said last month it had to pay the interest by Dec. 10 in order for the deadline to be extended until Dec. 28. On Tuesday, it secured a $1.4 billion investment from IGO Ltd IGO.AX in its Australian operations, paving the way for a longer extension of the loan.

