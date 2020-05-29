Tianqi Lithium makes bond interest payment, easing debt fears for now

BEIJING, May 29 (Reuters) - China's Tianqi Lithium Corp 002466.SZ, one of the world's biggest lithium producers, said on Friday it had made a regular interest payment on a $300 million bond, easing fears about the company's immediate financial health.

"The company has completed the redemption of interest on U.S. dollar bonds," a Tianqi investor relations representative said in an email to Reuters. The amount due to be paid was around $5.6 million.

Chengdu-based Tianqi has admitted it is experiencing liquidity problems amid a collapse in prices for lithium, a key ingredient in electric vehicle batteries.

In November this year the company is due to repay $1.9 billion of a loan taken out to purchase a stake in Chilean miner SQM and it also owes money to its Australian joint venture.

Its Hong Kong-listed bonds, issued by unit Tianqi Finco and due in 2022, have been cut to junk grade by ratings agency Moody's. Tianqi has to make semi-annual interest, or coupon payments on the five-year notes on May 28 and Nov. 28, according to its website.

The yield on the bond has ballooned out to around 58%, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, as investors sell off on perceived higher risk of a Tianqi default. CN166986559=

