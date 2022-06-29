Tianqi Lithium aims to raise up to $2 bln in Hong Kong listing -sources

HONG KONG, June 29 (Reuters) - China's Tianqi Lithium Corp 002466.SZ will sell its shares for between HK$69 and HK$82 each when it opens the books for a Hong Kong listing worth up to $2 billion on Thursday, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The sources could not be named as the information was not yet public.

Tianqi Lithium, one of the world's top producers of lithium chemicals for electric vehicle batteries, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Julie Zhu in Hong Kong; editing by Jason Neely)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

