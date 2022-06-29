Tianqi Lithium aims to raise up to $2 bln in Hong Kong listing -sources

Contributors
Scott Murdoch Reuters
Julie Zhu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Florence Lo

China's Tianqi Lithium Corp will sell its shares for between HK$69 and HK$82 each when it opens the books for a Hong Kong listing worth up to $2 billion on Thursday, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

HONG KONG, June 29 (Reuters) - China's Tianqi Lithium Corp 002466.SZ will sell its shares for between HK$69 and HK$82 each when it opens the books for a Hong Kong listing worth up to $2 billion on Thursday, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The sources could not be named as the information was not yet public.

Tianqi Lithium, one of the world's top producers of lithium chemicals for electric vehicle batteries, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Julie Zhu in Hong Kong; editing by Jason Neely)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters