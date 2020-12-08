Tianqi gets $1.4 bln lithium mine lifeline from Australia's IGO

By Tom Daly

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Debt-laden Tianqi Lithium has secured a lifeline from Perth-based nickel and gold miner IGO, which will invest $1.4 billion in the unit that controls Greenbushes, the world's largest hard-rock lithium mine.

China's Tianqi, one of the biggest producers of lithium chemicals used in electric-vehicle batteries, was due to repay a total $1.88 billion by the end of November but secured a one-month extension, buying it time.

On Tuesday, Tianqi 002466.SZ said in an exchange filing that IGO Lithium Holdings IGO.AX would take a 49% stake in Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia (TLEA), with Tianqi retaining 51%.

The Chinese company said it plans to use the proceeds mostly to repay $1.2 billion of the principal on a loan taken out for an M&A deal, as well as associated interest.

Following the agreement with Australia's IGO, Tianqi said it plans to extend its loan repayment deadline to Nov. 25, 2022.

Reuters reported on Monday that IGO was in talks to acquire a stake in Greenbushes.

A source with knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday that the 49% stake in TLEA would give IGO 24.99% in Greenbushes plus 49% in Tianqi's suspended Kwinana lithium hydroxide processing plant, which is also in Australia.

The deal, which needs the approval of the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board, will be put to Tianqi shareholders on Jan. 5, the company said in a separate filing.

U.S.-based Albemarle Corp ALB.N, which holds 49% in Greenbushes and previously said it was keen to take full control, said on Monday it was closely following the situation.

(Reporting by Tom Daly; additional reporting by Meg Shen and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Louise Heavens and Alexander Smith)

((tom.daly@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 5669 2119;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.