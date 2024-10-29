Tianneng Power Reports Mixed Financial Performance

Tianneng Power International (HK:0819) has released an update.

Tianneng Power International Limited reported a 6.21% decline in revenue and a 14.45% drop in net profit for the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Despite these decreases, the company’s total assets increased by 26.83% over the same period. Investors should note that these figures are unaudited and specific to Tianneng Battery Group Co., Ltd., a major subsidiary of the company.

