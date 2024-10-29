News & Insights

Stocks

Tianneng Power Reports Mixed Financial Performance

October 29, 2024 — 08:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tianneng Power International (HK:0819) has released an update.

Tianneng Power International Limited reported a 6.21% decline in revenue and a 14.45% drop in net profit for the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Despite these decreases, the company’s total assets increased by 26.83% over the same period. Investors should note that these figures are unaudited and specific to Tianneng Battery Group Co., Ltd., a major subsidiary of the company.

For further insights into HK:0819 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TIANF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.