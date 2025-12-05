Tianli International Holdings (SEHK:1773) Price Target Decreased by 28.52% to 4.29

The average one-year price target for Tianli International Holdings (SEHK:1773) has been revised to HK$4.29 / share. This is a decrease of 28.52% from the prior estimate of HK$6.01 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$4.25 to a high of HK$4.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 96.08% from the latest reported closing price of HK$2.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tianli International Holdings. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1773 is 0.04%, an increase of 5.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.06% to 61,065K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,273K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,710K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,665K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1773 by 12.55% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 11,361K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,229K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1773 by 19.05% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 4,098K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 3,095K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,111K shares , representing an increase of 31.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1773 by 4.25% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.