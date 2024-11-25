News & Insights

Tianli International Declares Final Dividend for 2024

November 25, 2024 — 10:18 am EST

Tianli International Holdings Limited (HK:1773) has released an update.

Tianli International Holdings Limited has announced a final cash dividend of RMB 0.0408 per share for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2024, equivalent to HKD 0.0442 per share based on the current exchange rate. Shareholders will need to finalize transfers by January 22, 2025, with the dividend payment scheduled for February 10, 2025. This announcement might attract investors looking for dividend opportunities in the Asian markets.

