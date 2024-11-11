Tianjin Tianbao Energy Announces Leadership Reshuffle

Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1671) has released an update.

Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co., Ltd. has announced key leadership changes effective November 11, 2024, with Mr. Wang Geng stepping in as the new authorized representative and Ms. Fu Dandan appointed as the secretary to the board. These shifts are part of the company’s strategic adjustments in job duties, signaling a potential new direction for the energy firm.

For further insights into HK:1671 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.