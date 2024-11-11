News & Insights

Tianjin Tianbao Energy Announces Leadership Reshuffle

November 11, 2024 — 03:39 am EST

Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1671) has released an update.

Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co., Ltd. has announced key leadership changes effective November 11, 2024, with Mr. Wang Geng stepping in as the new authorized representative and Ms. Fu Dandan appointed as the secretary to the board. These shifts are part of the company’s strategic adjustments in job duties, signaling a potential new direction for the energy firm.

