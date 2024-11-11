News & Insights

Stocks

Tianjin Pharmaceutical Announces A-Share Adjustments

November 11, 2024 — 05:14 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tianjin Zhongxin Pharmaceutical Group Corp. Ltd. Class S (SG:T14) has released an update.

Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group Corporation Limited has announced adjustments to the repurchase price and cancellation of certain restricted A-shares under their 2019 Incentive Scheme. This move reflects the company’s commitment to accurate and responsible management of its stock incentive plans. Investors may find these changes significant as the company continues to align its financial strategies.

For further insights into SG:T14 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.