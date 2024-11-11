Tianjin Pharmaceutical Announces A-Share Adjustments

Tianjin Zhongxin Pharmaceutical Group Corp. Ltd. Class S (SG:T14) has released an update.

Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group Corporation Limited has announced adjustments to the repurchase price and cancellation of certain restricted A-shares under their 2019 Incentive Scheme. This move reflects the company’s commitment to accurate and responsible management of its stock incentive plans. Investors may find these changes significant as the company continues to align its financial strategies.

