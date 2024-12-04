Tianjin Pharmaceutical Announces Financial Results Conference

Tianjin Zhongxin Pharmaceutical Group Corp. Ltd. Class S (SG:T14) has released an update.

Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group Corporation Limited will hold an online conference on December 10, 2024, to discuss their financial performance for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2024. This event offers investors a chance to gain deeper insights into the company’s recent results. Interested investors are encouraged to submit their questions in advance.

