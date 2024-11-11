Tianjin Pharmaceutical Adjusts A-Share Repurchase Strategy

Tianjin Zhongxin Pharmaceutical Group Corp. Ltd. Class S (SG:T14) has released an update.
Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group Corp. Ltd. has adjusted the repurchase price for its Restricted A-Shares under the 2019 Incentive Scheme, following a board meeting. They plan to repurchase and cancel 63,920 Restricted A-Shares due to performance assessments, affecting a small fraction of their total share capital. This move could influence the company’s stock dynamics and investor interest.
