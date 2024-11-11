Tianjin Pharmaceutical Adjusts Share Repurchase and Cancellation

Tianjin Zhongxin Pharmaceutical Group Corp. Ltd. Class S (SG:T14) has released an update.

Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group, formerly Tianjin Zhongxin Pharmaceutical, held its 5th supervisory committee meeting for FY2024, approving adjustments to the repurchase price and cancellation of certain Restricted A-Shares. The company plans to adjust the repurchase prices to RMB3.70 and RMB5.69 per share based on performance assessments, repurchasing and canceling 63,920 shares, representing 0.008% of its total capital.

