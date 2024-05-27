Tianjin Pharma Announces Upcoming Investor Briefing

Tianjin Zhongxin Pharmaceutical Group Corp. Ltd. Class S (SG:T14) has released an update.

Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group Corporation Limited, previously known as Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical Group Corporation Limited, will participate in an upcoming briefing covering the 2023 annual performance of companies on the Main Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange in the healthcare sector. The event is scheduled for June 4, 2024, and will include discussions on the company’s financial results for the previous year and the first quarter of 2024, with an opportunity for investors to submit questions and engage directly through video livestreaming and online text interaction.

