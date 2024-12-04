Tianjin Development’s Strategic Agreements Set for Approval

Tianjin Development Holdings (HK:0882) has released an update.
Tianjin Development Holdings is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on December 30, 2024, to approve key agreements crucial for its operations next year. The meeting will focus on endorsing the 2024 Steam Purchase, Products Procurement, and Integrated Services Master Agreements. These resolutions are aimed at ensuring smooth transactions and setting annual caps for the company’s strategic initiatives.
