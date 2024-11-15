News & Insights

Tianjin Development Renews Key Agreements with TEDA Holding

November 15, 2024 — 05:39 am EST

Tianjin Development Holdings (HK:0882) has released an update.

Tianjin Development Holdings has renewed several agreements with Tianjin TEDA Investment Holding Co. Ltd. to continue connected transactions for the next three years starting January 2025. These agreements, covering areas like water testing services and steam purchases, are subject to specific reporting requirements and shareholder approval due to their financial impact. An extraordinary general meeting will be held to vote on these agreements, with recommendations provided by an independent board committee and financial adviser.

