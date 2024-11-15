Tianjin Development Continues Partnership with Pharmaceutical Group

Tianjin Development Holdings (HK:0882) has released an update.

Tianjin Development Holdings has renewed its agreements with Tianjin Pharmaceutical Group for a year starting January 2025, ensuring continued connected transactions. The agreements involve the sale of chemical drugs and pharmaceutical products, with pricing aligned to market conditions and similar to third-party offerings. These transactions are subject to reporting and review requirements but are exempt from needing shareholder approval.

