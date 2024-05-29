News & Insights

Tianjin Construction Group Announces Board Changes

Tianjin Construction Development Group Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2515) has released an update.

Tianjin Construction Development Group Co., Ltd. has announced the resignation of Supervisors Mr. Hu Shixin and Ms. Zhu Yiwei, effective from the upcoming 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM), citing personal commitments. The Supervisory Committee has nominated Mr. Wang Lei and Mr. Ren Feiyu as their replacements, pending shareholder approval at the AGM. Both nominees bring a wealth of experience from their previous roles and academic qualifications in civil and industrial engineering respectively.

