Tianjin Construction Develops New Remuneration Committee

Tianjin Construction Development Group Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2515) has released an update.

Tianjin Construction Development Group Co., Ltd. has established a Remuneration Committee to oversee and enhance the appraisal and compensation framework for its directors and senior management. This move aims to strengthen corporate governance by ensuring that remuneration policies align with performance appraisals, with a majority of the committee members being independent non-executive directors. The committee’s formation is in accordance with relevant regulations and guidelines to ensure transparency and accountability within the company.

