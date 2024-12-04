News & Insights

Tianjin Construction Development Group Plans Key Meeting

December 04, 2024 — 04:09 am EST

Tianjin Construction Development Group Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2515) has released an update.

Tianjin Construction Development Group Co., Ltd. is set to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on December 20, 2024, to discuss key resolutions including the election of a new executive director and amendments to company procedural rules and Articles of Association. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in these significant decisions that could shape the company’s future governance.

