Tianjin Construction Development Forms New Audit Committee

December 02, 2024 — 10:20 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tianjin Construction Development Group Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2515) has released an update.

Tianjin Construction Development Group Co., Ltd. has established an Audit Committee to enhance its internal control and governance structure. This committee, composed mainly of independent non-executive directors with financial expertise, will oversee financial audits and internal controls, ensuring transparency and accuracy in financial reporting. The committee aims to provide effective supervision over management and communicate with external audit agencies.

