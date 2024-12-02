Tianjin Construction Development Announces Board Roles and Leadership

Tianjin Construction Development Group Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2515) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tianjin Construction Development Group Co., Ltd. has announced the roles and functions of its board of directors, highlighting the leadership team managing key committees such as audit, remuneration, and nomination. The company’s board features a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, led by Chairperson Mr. Wang Wenbin and President Mr. Zhao Kuanghua.

For further insights into HK:2515 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.