Tianjin Construction Announces Leadership Transition

Tianjin Construction Development Group Co., Ltd. has announced the resignation of Executive Director Ms. Zhao Xiaorong due to personal reasons, effective December 2024. The company plans to appoint Ms. Guan Fengdan, who brings extensive experience in corporate management, as the new Executive Director, pending shareholder approval. This leadership change is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its management team and maintain its growth trajectory.

