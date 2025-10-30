Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Company (SEHK:1065) Price Target Increased by 21.84% to 5.58

The average one-year price target for Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Company (SEHK:1065) has been revised to HK$5.58 / share. This is an increase of 21.84% from the prior estimate of HK$4.58 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$5.52 to a high of HK$5.74 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.19% from the latest reported closing price of HK$4.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Company. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1065 is 0.00%, an increase of 5.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.52% to 5,114K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,506K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 1,632K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 212K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 146K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 130K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

