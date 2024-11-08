Tianjin Capital Announces Registrar Change in Hong Kong

Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co (HK:1065) has released an update.

Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co. has announced a change in its branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, effective from November 15, 2024. This strategic move aims to streamline the process for share transfers and enhance investor service efficiency.

