Tiangong International Company (SEHK:826) Price Target Increased by 75.75% to 5.40

The average one-year price target for Tiangong International Company (SEHK:826) has been revised to HK$5.40 / share. This is an increase of 75.75% from the prior estimate of HK$3.07 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$5.34 to a high of HK$5.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.23% from the latest reported closing price of HK$3.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tiangong International Company. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 826 is 0.01%, an increase of 48.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.14% to 67,585K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,162K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,510K shares , representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 826 by 8.52% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,361K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,199K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 826 by 15.32% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 9,606K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,194K shares , representing a decrease of 6.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 826 by 20.22% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 5,220K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 4,072K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

