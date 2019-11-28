Tianfeng Securities prints US$200m debut bond

By Carol Chan

HONG KONG, Nov 29 (IFR) - Shanghai-listed Tianfeng Securities has priced a US$200m debut offering of three-year non-call one senior unsecured notes at par to yield 4.3%, 70bp tighter than initial guidance of 5% area.

Proceeds from the Reg S unrated issue will be used for refinancing and general corporate purposes.

The issue size was smaller than the US$300m offshore debt issuance quota granted by the National Development and Reform Commission.

A banker on the deal said it was mainly because the issuer did not have a big funding need, rather than because of demand.

He said the deal received strong demand from onshore banks and from the leads.

Final statistic were not available at the time of writing but orders were said to be over US$1.1bn, including US$399m from the leads at the time of final guidance.

"As a first-time and unrated issuer, I think a 70bp tightening from IPG with a final yield of 4.3% has showed market recognition of the name," said the banker.

Southwest Securities International Securities' 6.90% 2021s, used as comparison and also an unrated name, were bid at 4.803% ahead of the release of IPG.

The new bonds were thinly traded and were hovering around reoffer on Friday morning, according to a trader.

The bonds will be dual-listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and Chongwa (Macao) Financial Asset Exchange, or MOX.

Tianfeng, a medium-sized national securities company, is 36.29%-owned by entities that are under the control of the PRC government. Wuhan SASAC is its largest shareholder with 12.3% of total outstanding shares.

The Chinese brokerage is planning to get international ratings from the global rating agencies in the first quarter of next year and is likely to revisit the market next year, according to the above banker.

TF International, HSBC, China Minsheng Banking Corp Hong Kong branch and CMBC Capital were joint global coordinators. They were also joint lead managers and joint bookrunners with CCB International, China Investment Securities International, CMB Wing Lung Bank, Haitong International, Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Hong Kong branch.

(Reporting by Carol Chan; Editing by David Holland and Vincent Baby)

