Tian Tu Capital Strengthens Financial Position with Bond Issuance

Tian Tu Capital Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1973) has released an update.

Tian Tu Capital Co., Ltd. has issued corporate bonds worth RMB 500 million with varying coupon rates, secured by guarantees from Shenzhen Credit Guarantee. A significant share charge agreement was entered by Chairman Wang Yonghua with Shenzhen Guarantee, ensuring financial stability and transparency for the company’s obligations. This strategic move highlights Tian Tu’s commitment to maintaining its financial strength while adhering to regulatory requirements.

