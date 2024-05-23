Tian Tu Capital Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Tian Tu Capital Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1973) has released an update.

Tian Tu Capital Co., Ltd. shareholders have overwhelmingly voted in favor of all resolutions presented at the Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2024, including the appointment of Mr. Wang Shilin as an independent non-executive Director, and the re-appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as auditors. The company also decided against profit distribution for the year 2023 and approved the projected 2024 related party transactions. These decisions mark significant developments in the company’s governance and financial planning.

For further insights into HK:1973 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.