Tian Tu Capital Issues Corporate Bond

Tian Tu Capital Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1973) has released an update.

Tian Tu Capital Co., Ltd. has disclosed the issuance of a corporate bond with a 5% coupon rate and principal amount of RMB500 million, maturing in 2025, guaranteed by China Securities Credit Financing Guarantee Co., Ltd., which is now discussing increased security due to market conditions. Additionally, the company’s controlling shareholder, Mr. Wang Yonghua, has entered into a share charge agreement for additional security on the bond. These transactions are exempt from certain reporting requirements but will be included in future interim and annual reports.

