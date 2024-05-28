News & Insights

Stocks

Tian Tu Capital Issues Corporate Bond

May 28, 2024 — 08:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tian Tu Capital Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1973) has released an update.

Tian Tu Capital Co., Ltd. has disclosed the issuance of a corporate bond with a 5% coupon rate and principal amount of RMB500 million, maturing in 2025, guaranteed by China Securities Credit Financing Guarantee Co., Ltd., which is now discussing increased security due to market conditions. Additionally, the company’s controlling shareholder, Mr. Wang Yonghua, has entered into a share charge agreement for additional security on the bond. These transactions are exempt from certain reporting requirements but will be included in future interim and annual reports.

For further insights into HK:1973 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.