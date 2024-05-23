News & Insights

Stocks

Tian Tu Capital Announces Board Structure

May 23, 2024 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tian Tu Capital Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1973) has released an update.

Tian Tu Capital Co., Ltd. has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, which includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent members. The Board comprises Chairman Mr. Wang Yonghua and eight other directors, with three key committees being Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination. Each committee has its chairperson and members as specified, contributing to the company’s governance and oversight.

For further insights into HK:1973 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.