Tian Tu Capital Announces Board Structure

Tian Tu Capital Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1973) has released an update.

Tian Tu Capital Co., Ltd. has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, which includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent members. The Board comprises Chairman Mr. Wang Yonghua and eight other directors, with three key committees being Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination. Each committee has its chairperson and members as specified, contributing to the company’s governance and oversight.

For further insights into HK:1973 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.