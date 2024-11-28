Tian Teck Land Announces Interim Dividend for 2024

Tian Teck Land Limited (HK:0266) has released an update.

Tian Teck Land Limited has announced an interim cash dividend of HKD 0.06 per share for the six months ended September 30, 2024. The ex-dividend date is set for December 12, 2024, with the payment scheduled for January 17, 2025. Investors interested in this dividend should note the book-close period from December 16 to December 18, 2024.

