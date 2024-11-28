News & Insights

Stocks

Tian Teck Land Announces Interim Dividend for 2024

November 28, 2024 — 05:11 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tian Teck Land Limited (HK:0266) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tian Teck Land Limited has announced an interim cash dividend of HKD 0.06 per share for the six months ended September 30, 2024. The ex-dividend date is set for December 12, 2024, with the payment scheduled for January 17, 2025. Investors interested in this dividend should note the book-close period from December 16 to December 18, 2024.

For further insights into HK:0266 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.