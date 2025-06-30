TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Completes Acquisition of Ucare Inc. to Enhance Health Insurance Risk Management in China

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd acquires Ucare Inc., enhancing its health insurance distribution with AI-driven solutions for improved efficiency.

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd has announced the successful acquisition of Ucare Inc., a cloud-based AI-driven health insurance risk management platform, for $150 million in an all-stock transaction. This acquisition aims to enhance TRX's in-hospital distribution capabilities and promote growth in the health insurance sector. With Ucare's innovative solutions and access to a large hospital database, the partnership will leverage advanced AI to combat fraud, reduce costs, and streamline operations. TRX plans to integrate Ucare’s technology into its insurance workflows, creating a more efficient health insurance ecosystem. Both companies expressed optimism about the potential to transform healthcare and insurance integration in China.

Completion of the acquisition of Ucare Inc. expands TRX's capabilities into the health insurance sector, allowing for new growth opportunities.

The integration of Ucare's AI-driven platform into TRX's operations aims to enhance efficiency in underwriting and claims processing, potentially reducing fraud and administrative costs.

Ucare's existing relationships with over 4,000 hospitals provide TRX with a significant channel to broaden its business offerings and improve service delivery in the healthcare insurance space.

The acquisition positions TRX to leverage data-driven insights, aligning with evolving patient needs and national healthcare priorities, which could enhance its market competitiveness.

Acquisition of Ucare for US$150 million may raise concerns about TRX's financial stability, especially given the issuance of over 101 million new shares.

Integration of Ucare's platform into TRX's processes could face significant operational challenges, particularly in aligning different corporate cultures and systems.

Forward-looking statements indicate potential risks and uncertainties that may affect TRX's future financial condition, with no guarantees of successful outcomes from the acquisition.

What is the recent acquisition by TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings?

Tian Ruixiang Holdings has acquired 100% of Ucare Inc., enhancing its position in health insurance risk management.

How much was the acquisition of Ucare Inc. valued at?

The acquisition was valued at US$150 million and executed as an all-stock transaction.

What does Ucare Inc.'s platform focus on?

Ucare operates a cloud-based AI-driven platform that manages hospital and health insurance risks, reducing fraud and administrative costs.

How will Ucare's technology benefit TRX?

Ucare's generative AI platform will enhance TRX's underwriting and claims processing, streamlining operations and improving pricing precision.

What are the long-term goals following the acquisition?

TRX aims to create a seamless insurance-hospital ecosystem that enhances transparency, efficiency, and healthcare access for all stakeholders.

BEIJING, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TIRX) (the “Company” or “TRX”), a China-based insurance broker, today announced it has completed the acquisition of 100% of issued and outstanding shares of Ucare Inc. (“Ucare”), the sole operator of China’s only cloud-based AI-driven hospital and health insurance risk management platform. The all-stock transaction, valued at US$150 million, marks a major milestone in TRX’s strategy to expand into in-hospital distribution channels and capture new growth opportunities within the health insurance sector.





As part of the closing, TRX has issued 101,486,575 Class A ordinary shares, each with a par value of US$0.025. Powered by the largest hospital database and a cloud-based generative AI platform, Ucare develops innovative healthcare solutions that help providers, payers, and institutions reduce fraud, abuse, waste, and administrative costs. Following the acquisition, Ucare will harness TRX’s robust platform, capital resources, and strategic relationships to advance R&D, embed cutting-edge generative AI into clinical pathways, and broaden its reach from healthcare providers to insurance partners.





Leveraging Ucare’s existing relationships with over 4,000 hospitals and leading AI analytics, TRX will expand business channels and build unique health insurance service offerings. Ucare’s generative AI platform will be integrated into TRX’s underwriting and claims processing health insurance workflows to reduce fraud, streamline operations, and improve pricing precision.





Ms. Sheng Xu, Director, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of TRX, stated, “We are thrilled to officially welcome Ucare to the TRX family. This acquisition places us at the intersection of healthcare and insurance, unlocking data-driven insights that will transform how health insurance is designed, sold, and serviced. In the coming months, we are focused on expediting Ucare’s growth by building on the success it’s already achieved, while designing differentiated offerings that align with evolving patient needs and national healthcare priorities. Our long-term goal is to create a seamless insurance-hospital ecosystem that enhances transparency, efficiency, and accessibility for all stakeholders.”





Mr. Wei Zhu, Chief Executive Officer of Ucare, added, “Joining TRX opens an exciting new chapter for Ucare’s mission to reshape hospital and health insurance risk management in China. With TRX’s resources, we are well-positioned to accelerate our platform deployment and deepen integration with insurance services. Together, we will lead the next wave of innovation in medical cost containment and health insurance.”











About TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd







TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd, headquartered in Beijing, China, is an insurance broker operating in China through its China-based variable interest entity. It distributes a wide range of insurance products, which are categorized into two major groups: (1) property and casualty insurance, such as commercial property insurance, liability insurance, accidental insurance, and automobile insurance; and (2) other types of insurance, such as health insurance, life insurance, and other miscellaneous insurance.







About Ucare Inc.







Ucare Inc. develops innovative healthcare solutions that enable providers, payers, and institutions to reduce fraud, abuse, waste, and administrative costs. Powered by the largest hospital database, Ucare's cloud-based generative AI platform continuously refines disease models by integrating real-world data, the latest medical guidelines, and real-time intelligence. Ucare's vision is to ease the burden on patients, expand coverage, and ultimately improve access to healthcare for everyone.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review risk factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.







For investor and media enquiries, please contact:







TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd





Investor Relations Department





Email: ir@tianrx.com









Water Tower Research





Feifei Shen





Email: feifei@watertowerresearch.com



